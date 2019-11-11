Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
The best images from the weekend’s sporting action.
Liverpool took a firm grip on the Premier League title race with a 3-1 home victory over champions Manchester City at Anfield.
There was more top-flight VAR controversy this weekend and disappointment for England’s Lionesses before a record Wembley crowd.
But the sporting weekend did see success for England’s men’s cricketers in New Zealand.
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.