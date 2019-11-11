Stefanos Tsitsipas finally gets the better of Daniil Medvedev

Stefanos Tsitsipas made it sixth time lucky with a surprise win over fellow ATP Finals debutant Daniil Medvedev in their opening round-robin match.

Sixth seed Tsitsipas had a record of played five, lost five against Medvedev, who was this year’s US Open runner-up having enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season.

But the 21-year-old from Greece found London’s 02 Arena to his liking as he ground out a 7-6 (5) 6-4 victory.

Russian Medvedev, 23, has won more matches than any other player this year, his total of 59 victories being five more than Novak Djokovic has managed.

✅ First win at the Nitto ATP Finals ✅ First #ATPTour win over Daniil Medvedev HUGE win for @StefTsitsipas ? Watch on @TennisTV | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/ivzLW5rjKX — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 11, 2019

But he could not manufacture a single break point against the dogged Tsitsipas, who secured the only break of the match at 5-4 in the second set before serving out.

Tsitsipas said: “It was one of the toughest, most important victories of my career so far.

“I gave myself a big boost, I kept believing, kept fighting, believing in myself, and that last game was one of the toughest.

“It’s such a relief. It’s not easy coming in knowing you lost five before, but I made a deal with myself to keep trying.

“I had great support, there are Greek flags everywhere, it feels like I’m playing in Athens. I had goosebumps.”