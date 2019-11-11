Bale trains with Wales ahead of crunch Euro qualifiers

Gareth Bale trained with the Wales squad ahead of their decisive Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Real Madrid star Bale has not played since suffering a calf injury during Wales’ 1-1 draw against Croatia on October 13.

Bale has continued his rehabilitation away from the main Real group in recent weeks.

Gentle stuff from Bale so far. But seems to be moving OK. Can’t imagine this will play well in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/3LlPhq7zR8 — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) November 11, 2019

But he joined the rest of Ryan Giggs’ squad at their first training session ahead of Saturday’s game in Azerbaijan.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Manchester United winger Daniel James, Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor and Bristol City defender Ashley Williams were due to join the squad later after being involved for their clubs on Sunday.

Wales need to win in Azerbaijan and beat Hungary at home three days later to qualify automatically for next summer’s Euro 2020 finals.