Uncapped Henderson earns England call as Heaton and Barkley drop out

UK & international sports

Aston Villa’s Heaton suffered a calf injury in training while Chelsea midfielder Barkley has an ankle problem.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been called up by England

Uncapped goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been called into the England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo, with injured pair Tom Heaton and Ross Barkley dropping out.

Chelsea midfielder Barkley had been a doubt with an ankle injury while Aston Villa keeper Heaton is battling a calf problem.

Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, has come in for Heaton but there are no plans to replace Barkley.

Heaton missed Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Wolves after injuring his calf in training while Barkley has sat out Chelsea’s last six games.

An FA statement read: “Ross Barkley and Tom Heaton have been ruled out of England’s forthcoming UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers through injury.

“Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been added to Gareth Southgate’s squad in place of Aston Villa’s Heaton but no replacements are planned for Chelsea’s Barkley.

Ross Barkley
Ross Barkley has been forced to pull out with injury (Nick Potts/PA)

“Henderson will arrive at St George’s Park on Monday as England’s now 26-man squad begin preparations for their final fixtures of 2019.”

Henderson has helped the promoted Blades to fifth in the Premier League after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

The 22-year-old also replaced Heaton in last month’s squad after the Villa man pulled out.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been ruled out
Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been ruled out (Joe Giddens/PA)

England host Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday, where a win would book their spot at next summer’s tournament.

Southgate’s men then go to Kosovo for their final Group A match on Sunday.

UK & international sports

