Wolves winger Adama Traore earns first Spain call-up

UK & international sports

Adama Traore has been called up to the Spain squad

Wolves winger Adama Traore has been handed his first call-up to the Spain squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 23-year-old, who began his career at Barcelona, has represented Spain at youth level and made his under-21 debut in March 2018.

Adama has impressed for Wolves this season following a difficult start at Molineux after his move from Middlesbrough at the start of the last campaign.

That form has earned him his first call-up to the Spain senior team for their qualifiers against Romania and Malta.

Adama, who could also represent Mali, is a late replacement for Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno, who was forced to withdraw with a back injury.

