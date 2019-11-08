Malan and Morgan shine as England post their highest Twenty20 total

England posted their highest Twenty20 international total as Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan set a host of new records by laying waste to New Zealand’s bowlers in Napier.

In a devastating display of hitting from the former Middlesex team-mates, Morgan set a new benchmark for the fastest T20 half-century by an England batsman.

Malan then took over to become only the second England batsman to reach three figures in this format.

Morgan would fall short of his own century when he holed out for 91 from 41 balls in the final over but Malan was unbeaten on 103 from 51 deliveries, the bedrock of England’s 241 for three – beating their previous best of 230 for eight against South Africa in the 2016 World Twenty20.