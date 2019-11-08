Kemba Walker makes winning return to Charlotte with Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker made a successful return to the club where he spent eight seasons as the Boston Celtics beat his former side the Hornets 108-87 in Charlotte.

Walker, who scored 14 points, was not the highest scorer for the visitors, though as Jayson Tatum scored 23 and Gordon Hayward finished with 20 as the Celtics extended their winning streak to six.

Miles Bridges claimed 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who ended their three-match winning run.

Our Mr. First Quarter was at it again tonight!https://t.co/5DEo2SeQUg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2019

Walker, who is the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer, is still highly regarded by the Charlotte fans and received a one-minute standing ovation that left the point guard in tears.

The Miami Heat lost by 20-points to Denver on Tuesday but bounced back to win away to the Phoenix Suns as they recorded a 124-108 victory.

Jimmy Butler scored 34 points and Goran Dragic added 25 in a victory that moves the Heat to 6-2 and in second place in the Eastern Conference below leaders the Celtics.

Another thing about tonight's #HEATwin… It improves the team to 6-2, our best 8-game start since the 2012-13 season. Just sayin' ? pic.twitter.com/BFG7yLdVcD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 8, 2019

Advertising

Aron Baynes led the Suns with 23 points and Devin Booker claimed 22.

Phoenix are now 5-3 and currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.

In San Antonio, the Spurs secured a 121-112 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, with LaMarcus Aldridge scoring a season high 39 points.

Improved to 4-1 at the @attcenter! Highlights from tonight's win ?⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WiBZmWat6N — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 8, 2019

Advertising

His team-mate Dejounte Murray also had a good night, with a career-high 10 assists along with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Spurs are now 5-3 and in eighth place in the Western, while the loss sees Thunder on 3-5 and in 11th place.

In the final game of the night, the LA Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-101.