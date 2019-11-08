Advertising
Josh Jacobs claims late touchdown as Los Angeles Raiders edge Chargers
Just three minutes earlier, the Chargers looked like they were on their way to victory.
Josh Jacobs made the difference right at the end in the all-California clash between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.
There was just one minute and two seconds left on the clock when Jacobs got a touchdown after an 18-yard run, giving the Raiders a 26-24 win over their LA rivals.
Exactly three minutes earlier on the clock, Philip Rivers threw a six-yard pass to Austin Ekeler that had given the Chargers a 24-20 lead.
An away win looked like it was on the cards, but the Raiders did not give up and their perseverance paid off.
The Raiders are now 5-4 and remain in second spot in the AFC West, while the Chargers are 4-6 and third in the same division.
