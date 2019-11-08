Menu

Josh Jacobs claims late touchdown as Los Angeles Raiders edge Chargers

UK & international sports | Published:

Just three minutes earlier, the Chargers looked like they were on their way to victory.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs made the difference right at the end in the all-California clash between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

There was just one minute and two seconds left on the clock when Jacobs got a touchdown after an 18-yard run, giving the Raiders a 26-24 win over their LA rivals.

Exactly three minutes earlier on the clock, Philip Rivers threw a six-yard pass to Austin Ekeler that had given the Chargers a 24-20 lead.

An away win looked like it was on the cards, but the Raiders did not give up and their perseverance paid off.

The Raiders are now 5-4 and remain in second spot in the AFC West, while the Chargers are 4-6 and third in the same division.

