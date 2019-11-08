Menu

Advertising

Football rumours from the media

UK & international sports | Published:

Granit Xhaka, Martin Hinteregger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among the players making headlines.

Granit Xhaka

What the papers say

Arsenal are ready let Granit Xhaka leave and will offer the Switzerland international to Bundesliga sides after stripping him of the captaincy, the Daily Mail reports.

The Gunners will rival West Ham in a £22m bid to sign Austria defender Martin Hinteregger, 27, from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to The Sun.

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt – UEFA Europa League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Martin Hinteregger could be moving to north London (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barcelona are interested in signing Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, from Arsenal and could make a bid in January, the Daily Mirror says.

Social media round-up

Advertising

Players to watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The 38-year-old Swedish striker is set to return to AC Milan when he leaves LA Galaxy, according to ESPN.

Karlan Grant: Bournemouth and Wolves are interested in signing the 22-year-old forward from Huddersfield in January, The Sun reports.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News