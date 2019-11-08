Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal are ready let Granit Xhaka leave and will offer the Switzerland international to Bundesliga sides after stripping him of the captaincy, the Daily Mail reports.

The Gunners will rival West Ham in a £22m bid to sign Austria defender Martin Hinteregger, 27, from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to The Sun.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Martin Hinteregger could be moving to north London (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barcelona are interested in signing Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, from Arsenal and could make a bid in January, the Daily Mirror says.

Social media round-up

James Rodriguez set for Premier League transferhttps://t.co/5upuEtI17D pic.twitter.com/WZV6KEqdH4 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 8, 2019

Frank Lampard is prepared to scrap tactics to get N'Golo Kante in the starting XI https://t.co/xQYrl3Mfwq #CFC pic.twitter.com/XFygCxsqNm — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) November 7, 2019

Players to watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The 38-year-old Swedish striker is set to return to AC Milan when he leaves LA Galaxy, according to ESPN.

Karlan Grant: Bournemouth and Wolves are interested in signing the 22-year-old forward from Huddersfield in January, The Sun reports.