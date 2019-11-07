Murray’s recovery from hip resurfacing surgery to appear in Amazon documentary

Andy Murray’s injury hell will be laid bare in a new documentary which reveals the former world number one’s fight back from a hip problem in his own words.

Murray claimed a first ATP Tour singles title for more than two-and-a-half years with victory over Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in Antwerp last month.

It marked a long-awaited return to success for the two-time Wimbledon champion, who feared problems with his right hip could force him off court for good.

Excited and proud to announce that for last two years I've been filming my (long) journey back from injury. Andy Murray: Resurfacing hits @primevideouk on Friday the 29th of November and I look forward to hearing what you all think about the film. ???@primevideosport pic.twitter.com/IJe8QZ9YAy — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 7, 2019

Murray, also twice winner of an Olympic gold medal, underwent hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January for an operation which no singles player had attempted to come back from.

The 32-year-old, who has just celebrated the birth of a third child, a boy, with wife Kim, is currently taking a break until the Davis Cup finals in Madrid next month.

A feature-length documentary entitled ‘Andy Murray: Resurfacing’ will be available on Amazon Prime Video from November 29, which gives an inside access to the player’s recovery – with physical, mental and emotional challenges overcome along the way.

Andy Murray knew he was at a critical point in his tennis career (Amazon Prime Video Handout, Andy Murray: Resurfacing/PA)

“I knew I was at a critical point in my career,” Murray said.

“At times it felt like I was letting people down by not being able to perform on court, and I wanted to give them an insight into what I was going through. I wanted to show the ups and downs of professional sport.

“The film will take you on a journey through what were some of the lowest, most difficult periods of my life both physically and mentally, and will hopefully show and inspire viewers, that with the right mindset and work ethic, anything is possible.”