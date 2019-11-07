Manuel Pellegrini tells West Ham to fight in order to climb Premier League table

Manuel Pellegrini insists his West Ham side “must fight” if they are to climb the table as they prepare for a trip to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hammers have struggled recently and have just two points from their last five league matches, and are without a win since September.

When asked about his side’s recent form Pellegrini said: “Very bad. It’s a very bad moment without any doubt.

“I always try to be optimistic, put my target as high as I can. West Ham must fight to be in the upper part of the table.

“The Premier League is very tight this season. You have three points between eight or nine teams. But of course we need to improve and we want to be in another position.

West Ham will continue to be without Lukasz Fabianski on Saturday, with the goalkeeper expected to be sidelined for at least another month.

Jack Wilshire is also expected to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s clash during Friday’s training session, while Michail Antonio will not be available until after the upcoming international break.