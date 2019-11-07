Foster wants win over Norwich to spark change in Watford’s fortunes

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster is convinced victory over Norwich at Carrow Road on Friday night can help spark an overdue change in the Hornets’ fortunes.

Foster’s side head to East Anglia still searching for their first win of the season and the 36-year-old has admitted the need to pick up three points gets bigger as each week goes by.

Foster told his club’s official website: “I think at the moment it’s a matter of confidence – if we can get that first win under our belt, we can go on and really build on it.

“If we can get a win and a couple of decisions go in our favour, it can really turn our season around.”

Foster is convinced his side’s fortunes have shown signs of improvement since Quique Sanchez Flores returned to the club last month.

A draw at Tottenham and a creditable performance in a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last time out seem to back up Foster’s belief that Watford are on the cusp of climbing up the table.

He added: “His (Flores’s) man-management is brilliant. He’s very big on the positive state of mind and the mental side of things.

“We know these games are huge for us, absolutely huge. It’s a tough game but every game is tough – just ask Man City. There’s no God-given right that you’re going to get the three points.”

Watford have received a huge boost with the news that Troy Deeney has returned to the squad and could feature at Carrow Road.

Deeney has made a faster-than-anticipated recovery from a knee operation but having joined full training for the first time on Tuesday, questions remain about his match-fitness.

Flores said: “If I say we miss him a lot, it sounds like an excuse.

“We don’t want excuses right now. We want to play, improve on everything and we want Deeney in this team as we know what he means for this club.”