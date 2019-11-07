Menu

Football rumours from the media

Published:

Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Pedro are among the players making headlines.

Kylian Mbappe

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are reportedly preparing a new double-your-money £34.5million-a-year contract to keep Kylian Mbappe out of Real Madrid’s clutches, The Sun says.

Chelsea may be open to bids for France striker Olivier Giroud, while Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso, 28, is facing a fight over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge., according to The Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso (John Walton/PA)

Fenerbahce want to sign Chelsea’s Spanish winger Pedro on a free transfer next summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nemanja Matic: Manchester United’s Serbia midfielder is open to leaving in January, the Manchester Evening News says.

Kai Havertz: The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder is open to a move away from the Bundesliga, Metro reports, which is good new for Manchester United, who are reportedly interested in signing him.

UK & international sports

