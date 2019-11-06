Origi accepts tough task in competing against Liverpool’s famed front three

Striker Divock Origi accepts he has a tough task in competing against Liverpool’s famed front three but he believes he is “slowly but steadily” improving.

The Belgium international has found opportunities limited because of the form both individually and as a triumvirate of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

He has, however, contributed some significant goals over the last 12 months, starting with his late derby winner at Anfield last December, through his double in the 4-0 Champions League semi-final second leg comeback against Barcelona and then his strike in the final against Tottenham, to another added-time goal to equalise in last week’s 5-5 Carabao Cup draw with Arsenal.

Origi has had a tough time breaking past Liverpool’s established front three (Barrington Coombs/PA)

With a packed fixture schedule to come over the next couple of months there is every chance Origi will get more game time and he hopes he can take his chance.

“Personally I am just going game by game in terms of assessing,” he said after starting in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Genk after manager Jurgen Klopp rested key players ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.

“I am just progressing, feeling stronger game by game and trying to help the team more and more.

“I am finding my ways, finding the routines, how the guys play and I think you can tell on the pitch as well, I am growing, trying to be more efficient in the last quarter which is coming slowly but steadily.

Advertising

“I always see it as being the best I can be and I love the fact we have so much quality because that is what helped us win the Champions League.

“That is going to help us be successful and if everyone is at their best, then the choice is nothing new, it is on the coach and we all try to make the choice as difficult as possible for the coach.”

The win over Genk, which put Liverpool top of Group E and within one victory over the knockout stage, was almost a sideshow, however, as the weekend’s clash between the Premier League’s top two was never far away from anyone’s thoughts.

Advertising

“It is important for us. I think we worked hard to play against a team that really wanted it – so a very important three points,” he added.

“We know we still have some important games but it was crucial for us to win and everyone knew it so we are very happy we did it.

“Definitely it is good to keep on going, keep the flow going and I think this weekend is going to be a big game.

“We have already played a couple of times against each other so we are all looking forward to it.”