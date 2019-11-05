Ukad reviews whether to take any action against athletes associated with Alberto Salazar

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) is reviewing whether it needs to take any action against athletes who worked with banned coach Alberto Salazar.

American Salazar, the former coach of Britain’s Sir Mo Farah, was banned for four years after being found guilty of multiple doping violations.

The 61-year-old plans to appeal the decision, which was announced by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on October 1.

Ukad chief executive Nicole Sapstead said in a statement: “As previously confirmed we have been working with USADA on their investigation into the Nike Oregon Project and will work with WADA on their investigation if there is any evidence that relates to athletes or athlete support personnel under our jurisdiction.

“We are reviewing the decision regarding Alberto Salazar to determine if there is any action we may wish to take as a national anti-doping organisation.”

Salazar was sanctioned for “orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct” while working with the Nike Oregon Project (NOP).

The NOP was home to four-time Olympic champion Farah from 2011 to 2017, during which time he won four Olympic golds in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

It was closed down by Nike last month as the Salazar situation had become “an unfair burden” on athletes on the elite training programme.

Farah, who has never failed a drugs test, has said he has no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules.