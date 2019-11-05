Nathan Lyon agrees red-ball contract with Hampshire for 2020 season

Hampshire have signed Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon for next year’s Specsavers County Championship.

Last year’s third-placed finishers have landed the 31-year-old on a red-ball contract for the 2020 season, further strengthening a slow-bowling attack that already includes England internationals Liam Dawson and Mason Crane.

Lyon sits third on his country’s all-time wicket-taker list in Test cricket, with 363 scalps in 91 appearances.

Hampshire Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of off-spinner, Nathan Lyon!

That haul includes 20 in this summer’s drawn Ashes campaign, though his contribution to that campaign is perhaps better remembered for a botched run out of Jack Leach during the dramatic finale of the Headingley Test.

Despite his status as a long-term antagonist of England sides, and a recent favourite for heckling from the terraces, his pedigree with ball in hand means he is likely to be welcomed by fans on the south coast.

"Nathan is a really high-class spinner and we identified him in the summer as someone who would be a great addition to our side."

Lyon told Hampshire’s official app: “I love playing cricket in England no doubt will enjoy the summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters. We will all be focused on winning the championship in 2020 – I can’t wait.”

Director of cricket Giles White hailed the signing as a coup for the county.

“Nathan is a really high-class spinner and we identified him in the summer as someone who would be a great addition to our championship side. He has a real appetite for county cricket and is keen to be part of what we’re trying to do here. We’re delighted to secure his signature.”