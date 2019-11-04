Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
The best images from the weekend’s sporting action.
Lewis Hamilton celebrated a sixth Formula One world championship title after finishing second in the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.
The sporting weekend had, though, started with a heartbreaking defeat for England by South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.
Liverpool left it late to maintain their unbeaten Premier League run, while world number one Ashleigh Barty ended the 2019 tennis season in style with victory at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.