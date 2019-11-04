Riley set to meet Premier League managers for VAR discussions

Premier League managers will meet with referees’ boss Mike Riley on Thursday to discuss the video assistant referee system, the PA news agency understands.

Riley, general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for the country’s leading referees, will meet with the top-flight’s northern-based managers after sharing views with southern bosses last week.

The meetings had been planned months ago, it is understood, but following the latest VAR controversies managers on Thursday will discuss whether match officials should be allowed to consult pitch-side monitors.

Referees in all other competitions that currently use the VAR system are allowed to consult pitch-side monitors, but not in Premier League matches.

Mike Riley will meet Premier League managers on Thursday, the PA news agency understands (Christopher Lee/PA)

Should the majority of top-flight managers and clubs agree on the issue, the PGMOL will consider introducing them, but no formal vote will be made at this stage, the PA news agency understands.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp vented his frustration at VAR after Roberto Firmino had a ‘goal’ ruled out for offside during his side’s win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Klopp, who has claimed his side have been on the wrong end of several big VAR decisions this season, has called for clarification about the current use of the system.

Everton’s home draw against Tottenham on Sunday was the latest in a growing list of Premier League games in which VAR has come if for heavy criticism.

Moments after Dele Alli scored the opening goal at Goodison Park, the Tottenham midfielder appeared to have handled in the Everton area, but after a three-minute delay a penalty was not given by VAR.