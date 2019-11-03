Tavernier excited to lead Rangers into cup final after run of last-four defeats

Rangers skipper James Tavernier was delighted to end a run of semi-final failures with a 3-0 Betfred Cup win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

The Gers had lost their last five semi-finals before their meeting with the Jambos but this time they clinched a meeting with Old Firm rivals Celtic at the national stadium on December 8 with some comfort.

The Gorgie club had sacked Craig Levein on Thursday with assistant Austin MacPhee installed as caretaker but his gameplan came unstuck when Light Blues defender Filip Helander broke the deadlock just before half-time.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos bagged a brace after the break to take his tally to 20 for the season.

Tavernier said: “That’s what we wanted to do before the game.

“We haven’t had the greatest of (records in) semi-finals since I have been here but a club like Rangers needs to be in finals and competing for trophies.

“We knew it would be a tough game today but we handled Hearts the best we could and came out on top.

“Everybody wants to win a cup. Us lads in that changing room all want to win a cup and be successful but we will concentrate on the Europa League and the (league) season and when the final comes along we will concentrate on that.”