Rory McIlroy edges out Xander Schauffele to win WGC-HSBC Champions

Rory McIlroy beat Xander Schauffele in a play-off to win the WGC-HSBC

Champions in Shanghai.

World number two McIlroy beat the American at the first extra hole after the pair had both finished on 19 under par.

Schauffele had birdied the 18th to join McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard but he could only par it when they played it again in sudden death.

McIlroy, who had carried a one-shot lead into the final round, duly sank a birdie to claim his 27th career title and his first of the season.