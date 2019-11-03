Lucas Moura struggles to fill Harry Kane’s boots during draw at Everton

With top-scorer Harry Kane ruled out by illness, Lucas Moura came into Tottenham’s starting line-up for the Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Brazilian forward fared as Mauricio Pochettino’s men drew 1-1 with the Toffees.

Goal threat

Lucas Moura only had one shot on target in the match, which tamely rolled to Jordan Pickford (Nick Potts/PA)

Moura started the contest at the head of Tottenham’s attack and was unable to make much of an impact during a first half that saw little real threat shown by either side. In the second half, after switching with Son Heung-min to move to the right, Moura was played in by a ball from Dele Alli but miscued his attempt to beat Jordan Pickford, who dealt with it comfortably. Moments later Son combined with Alli, following a mistake by Alex Iwobi, and the England international put Tottenham ahead.

Creativity

Moura was generally involved in build-up play when Spurs tried to apply pressure in the opening 45 minutes but the visitors had little joy in that respect. He did well in the 28th minute when he managed to pass the ball to Christian Eriksen while surrounded by three players, but the move subsequently broke down. Early in the second half, Moura then won the ball off Mason Holgate on the right but the Everton defender recovered to prevent him from delivering a cross.

Overall

Andre Gomes is carried off the field on a stretcher with a serious-looking leg injury (Nick Potts/PA)

The 27-year-old was pretty quiet in a match overshadowed by a serious-looking injury suffered by Everton midfielder Andre Gomes with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.