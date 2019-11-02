Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – Live

England aiming for their second title, while the Springboks are chasing a third.

Sides met in 2007 final, when England were beaten 15-6.

Eddie Jones' side overcame New Zealand 19-7 in the semi-finals. South Africa were 19-16 winners against Wales.

Owen Farrell expects his England team-mates to seize their opportunity to realise their boyhood dreams today.

He said: “Everybody wants to be involved in this game and there are probably a lot of people who grew up wanting to be involved in this.

“Now this opportunity has come around, you want to enjoy it, you want to go for it.

“You don’t want to dip your toe in and see what happens, you want to throw all of yourself into it and that’s the way that we’ll look to go about it.”

Owen Farrell captains England (Adam Davy/PA)

After six weeks of action and 44 matches, the time has come to crown the winners of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. England were mightily impressive in beating New Zealand 19-7 in their semi-final but will need to be at the top of their game once more to overcome a powerful South Africa side who eliminated Wales. The prize for England is a second World Cup triumph – their last, of course, having come in 2003. The Springboks, meanwhile, are chasing their third.

Fans are arriving at the International Stadium in Yokohama for what should be a fantastic occasion. Kick-off is an hour away.