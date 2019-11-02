LeBron James and Anthony Davis inspire Lakers to Mavericks victory

LeBron James and Anthony Davis scored a combined 70 points as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in an overtime win.

James became the third player in NBA history to record more than 30 30-point triple-doubles, finishing the night with 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds.

Luka Doncic was also in fine form for the Mavericks with 31 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds.

It's not supposed to be easy. #LakeShow @KingJames: 39 pts, 16 ast, 12 reb, 4 stl @AntDavis23: 31 pts pic.twitter.com/eHjvqtgnpM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 2, 2019

LA’s Danny Green made a three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to force overtime, with James and Davis scoring all but one of the Lakers’ 16 overtime points in the victory.

The Boston Celtics pipped the New York Knicks as Jayson Tatum hit a jumper with 1.3 seconds left for a 104-102 win, while Harrison Barnes scored from a late rebound as the Sacramento Kings saw off the Utah Jazz 102-101.

The Houston Rockets were downed by the Brooklyn Nets 123-116 as Taurean Prince scored 27 points and had 12 rebounds, while the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 112-106.

The Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors were downed by the San Antonio Spurs 127-110, with Patty Mills scoring 31, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 123-91.