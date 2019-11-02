How social media reacted to South Africa’s World Cup final win over England

South Africa stormed to a 32-12 World Cup final victory over England in Yokohama to claim their third title.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the reaction from social media.

Former England flanker James Haskell said on Instagram: “Congratulations South Africa. Great performance and thoroughly deserved. Obviously I am devastated for England, every player and staff member could not have done more. They should all be proud of what they have achieved. I am proud of every one of them. I hope fans and the media remain level headed.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also extended congratulations to the victorious Springboks and agreed that England can reflect on the tournament with pride.

Hats off to South Africa who were just rocklike in defence today but @EnglandRugby can hold their heads high after an amazing tournament. #RWCFinal #ENGvRSA — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 2, 2019

Former England winger Jason Robinson hailed the performance produced by South Africa.

Huge congrats to the @Springboks!!! Thought you were dominant for most of the game. Proud of @EnglandRugby & everything you’ve done boys!!! What a great @rugbyworldcup!! ????????? — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) November 2, 2019

Ex-England footballer Ian Wright was inspired by the story of Siya Kolisi, who became the first black South African to captain them to World Cup glory.

Those thoughts were echoed by Australian Lote Tuqiri.

And from New Zealand international Sonny Bill Williams as well.

Congratulations to captain @Siya_Kolisi and @Springboks .What a performance. I’m sure my wife’s family back in Johannesburg & Cape Town will be loving life ❤️Enjoy my friends ??? — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 2, 2019

New Zealand, who beat South Africa in their first game of the tournament, graciously paid tribute to their rivals.

Our fiercest rival on the field, but always a friend off it. Congratulations to @Springboks on winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Enjoy every moment. ??#RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/oY19ZqQWS5 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 2, 2019

Former Australia second-rower Nathan Sharpe was surprised by the standard of performance from Rassie Erasmus’ men.

On the strength of England’s performance last week, I could not see them being beaten. How wrong I was @Springboks were just bloody outstanding. Happy to wear the egg on my face – England played their final in the Semi & SA too brutal & bullied them tonight #ENGvsRSA — Nathan Sharpe (@NathanSharpe5) November 2, 2019

