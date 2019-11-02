Advertising
How social media reacted to South Africa’s World Cup final win over England
The Springboks dominated the showpiece.
South Africa stormed to a 32-12 World Cup final victory over England in Yokohama to claim their third title.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the reaction from social media.
Former England flanker James Haskell said on Instagram: “Congratulations South Africa. Great performance and thoroughly deserved. Obviously I am devastated for England, every player and staff member could not have done more. They should all be proud of what they have achieved. I am proud of every one of them. I hope fans and the media remain level headed.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also extended congratulations to the victorious Springboks and agreed that England can reflect on the tournament with pride.
Former England winger Jason Robinson hailed the performance produced by South Africa.
Ex-England footballer Ian Wright was inspired by the story of Siya Kolisi, who became the first black South African to captain them to World Cup glory.
Those thoughts were echoed by Australian Lote Tuqiri.
And from New Zealand international Sonny Bill Williams as well.
New Zealand, who beat South Africa in their first game of the tournament, graciously paid tribute to their rivals.
Former Australia second-rower Nathan Sharpe was surprised by the standard of performance from Rassie Erasmus’ men.
Ex-England lock Moritz Botha tipped Eddie Jones’ team to recover from the heartbreak and go on to win the World Cup in 2023.
