Graham Potter applauds Brighton’s display in Norwich win

Graham Potter was delighted with both his players and their performance after Brighton extended their winning run at home with a 2-0 victory over struggling Norwich.

The Seagulls had to wait until midway through the second half to break the deadlock but went ahead when substitute Leandro Trossard poked the ball past Tim Krul for his second league goal of the season.

The home side then sealed the three points in the 84th minute as Trossard turned provider with a free-kick, which Shane Duffy slid in to tap into the net.

Brighton had been made to wait for their first home win of the season, against Tottenham on October 5, but have now followed it up with further victories over Everton and Norwich.

On his side’s performance, Potter said: “I’m delighted for the three points, delighted for the players. It was a difficult match against a team that attacks well.

“We attacked quite well over the game but in the end you still need to score, and that’s why it’s nice to have Leo (Trossard) come on, someone that can make a difference in the final third and the game becomes a bit more stretched.”

Trossard joined the Seagulles in the summer but a lengthy injury lay-off saw him sidelined from the end of August until the Everton game on October 26.

And the manager was full of praise for the 24-year-old, saying: “In the final third he’s especially good because he can see a pass, he can finish, he can take a touch. He makes good decisions and often that’s the most difficult place to do that, so we’re delighted for him.”

Norwich have lost five of their last six and remain second from bottom in the Premier League, having amassed just seven points from 11 matches.

Reflecting on the game, Canaries manager Daniel Farke said: “We have to accept the loss today and in general we have to say it was probably a deserved win for Brighton when you judge the game by the amount of chances they had.

“Although my feeling is we were not too far away from having a good result because our approach was for 65 minutes pretty solid and pretty compact.”

When asked about Norwich’s current situation, with one win from their last nine matches and just one goal on the road this season, the German boss said: “Of course we are not happy, that’s for sure.

“But if you’re also honest it’s something realistic. We spoke about it before the season, we are the favourites for position 20.

“We can’t expect that we win each and every game, that’s quite normal, and we expected there would be tough times. But now we are there since six games without a win. It’s difficult but it’s a different league (to the Championship).

“We have to make sure that we are self-critical and speak more about what we have to do better, especially in the details.

“But at the moment we especially have to make sure it doesn’t drag us down too much and we are too much disappointed.”