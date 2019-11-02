Emery looking for more from Arsenal after ‘frustrating’ draw

Unai Emery insists he understands the responsibility on his shoulders to deliver success at Arsenal as his side were jeered off the pitch after a disappointing home draw with Wolves.

The Gunners have won just two of their last nine Premier League games and let a lead slip for the third time in a week as Raul Jimenez’s header cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 50th Arsenal goal to secure a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal appeared to have put the issues surrounding Granit Xhaka to one side, the midfielder watching from home after swearing at supporters last week, as Aubameyang wore the captain’s armband in his absence.

But the hosts were timid in attack and once again failed to keep a clean sheet as Jimenez rose to head in an equaliser with 14 minutes remaining to earn Wolves a deserved share of the spoils.

Jeers rang around the stadium as Arsenal, who were 2-0 up before being pegged back by Crystal Palace last weekend and surrendered the lead more than once in Wednesday’s frenetic 5-5 Carabao Cup draw at Liverpool, eventually losing on penalties.

The relationship between Emery and supporters has been strained in recent weeks and even a Premier League recall for Mesut Ozil provided little respite for the head coach.

Asked after the game if he felt his position was under threat, Emery replied: “I am very demanding of myself.

“I feel every time my responsibility to work and to come back from the result with the next matches.

“I am frustrated with the result and also because we lost two very good opportunities at home against two teams who we didn’t win against last season either. But I think the players tried and worked (hard).”

Emery, who again refuted claims he has communication issues with his squad on the training ground amid suggestions players are struggling to understand his English, admitted a record of one clean sheet from their last eight home league games is not good enough.

“We can improve,” the Spaniard added.

“We must improve that balance defensively. Above all, we deserved more. The key was to have more clear chances to score the second goal and get the result for us.

“Last week at home, we were also winning 2-0 and in two different situations, we conceded two goals.

“The key at the moment is not the goals we concede, it’s the difference between our goals and the opposition’s goals.”

The point for Wolves, who started the game on the front foot and forced Bernd Leno into a number of strong saves, means they are unbeaten in their last six league games but head coach Nuno Espirito Santo still wants more from his players.

“The way we fought back was good, it’s fantastic,” he said.

“But we must change the cycle. We must try to harm first – that will help us because we have a lot of games ahead of us.

“We’ve already played too many games and what we’re expecting is more games, so managing the games is always better when you control the result and the other team takes more risks – but that’s the next step. Let’s try to keep on going.”