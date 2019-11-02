Barcelona need to learn from their mistakes – Busquets

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said they needed to learn from their 3-1 defeat at Levante in LaLiga.

Ernesto Valverde’s side had taken the lead through a first-half Lionel Messi penalty but three goals in seven second-half minutes meant it was another fruitless afternoon at the Ciutat de Valencia.

Levante’s Paco Lopez became the first coach to beat Valverde’s Barcelona twice as his side had also won at home when they beat the same opponents 5-4 last year.

That defeat was Barcelona’s only one in the league on their way to the 2017-18 LaLiga title but this time around Levante were more emphatic.

Busquets also admitted the visitors had found it hard to cope with the intensity of Levante’s display.

In quotes on the Barcelona Twitter feed, Busquets said: “They played with a lot of people going forward and were better positioned.

“You always have to look at every game and seek to correct mistakes.”

Barcelona took the lead through a penalty by Messi who also had a second effort ruled out by VAR but in the meantime, three goals in seven second-half minutes through Jose Campana, Borja Mayoral and Nemanja Radoja put the game beyond them.

To make matters worse for Barcelona they lost Luis Suarez during the first half because of an injury to his right calf.