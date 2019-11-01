Advertising
Stoke in hunt for new manager after Nathan Jones is sacked
The Championship club have just two league wins all season.
Stoke have sacked manager Nathan Jones after only 10 months in the role.
The former Luton boss won only six of his 38 games in charge, having succeeded Gary Rowett in January.
He leaves with the club second from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship.
Assistant manager Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the club.
