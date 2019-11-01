Menu

Advertising

Stoke in hunt for new manager after Nathan Jones is sacked

UK & international sports | Published:

The Championship club have just two league wins all season.

Nathan Jones left Stoke with the club in the relegation zone.

Stoke have sacked manager Nathan Jones after only 10 months in the role.

The former Luton boss won only six of his 38 games in charge, having succeeded Gary Rowett in January.

He leaves with the club second from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship.

Assistant manager Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the club.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News