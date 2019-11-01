Leonard dominates as Clippers hand first defeat of season to Spurs

San Antonio Spurs went down to their first defeat of the season as they lost 103-97 to Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers never gave up their lead after edging ahead by two points at the halfway mark, while Kawhi Leonard had 38 points and 12 rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans registered their first win in five games this season in a 122-107 victory over Denver Nuggets, with Jahlil Okafor scoring 26 points and Brandon Ingram adding 25.

Rookie Kendrick Nunn finished with his third 20-point haul of the season to lead the visiting Miami Heat to a 106-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks.