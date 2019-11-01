Advertising
Archie dons England jersey as Sussexes back England in Rugby World Cup final
The Duke of Sussex was present for the England v Australia game at the 2015 World Cup.
The Duke of Sussex has sent a good luck message to England for Saturday’s World Cup final that included a photo of son Archie in a Red Rose jersey.
Eddie Jones’s side clash with South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama where they will be favourites to repeat the nation’s triumph of 2003.
Harry, a long standing England fan and patron of the Rugby Football Union, has been in touch to show he is fully behind the team.
When asked if he had received support from the Royal Family, flanker Sam Underhill said: “Not personally! But as a group we’ve had a couple of messages from Prince Harry.
“He sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive.
“He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch. I’m still waiting on my personal message!”
