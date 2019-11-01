Archie dons England jersey as Sussexes back England in Rugby World Cup final

The Duke of Sussex has sent a good luck message to England for Saturday’s World Cup final that included a photo of son Archie in a Red Rose jersey.

Eddie Jones’s side clash with South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama where they will be favourites to repeat the nation’s triumph of 2003.

Harry, a long standing England fan and patron of the Rugby Football Union, has been in touch to show he is fully behind the team.

Harry was present for the England v Australia game at the 2015 World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

When asked if he had received support from the Royal Family, flanker Sam Underhill said: “Not personally! But as a group we’ve had a couple of messages from Prince Harry.

“He sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive.

“He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch. I’m still waiting on my personal message!”