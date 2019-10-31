Suso nets the winner for AC Milan

Substitute Suso’s free-kick secured a 1-0 win over struggling SPAL as AC Milan climbed into the top half of Serie A.

The former Liverpool forward had been on the field just six minutes when he curled a left-footed shot into the top corner to break the deadlock with his first goal of the season.

It was only Milan’s fourth win of the campaign but lifted them into 10th on 13 points.

The home side dominated the first half but Lucas Paqueta and Hakan Calhanoglu both had efforts saved either side of Samu Castillejo hitting the crossbar from close range.

Sergio Floccari wasted SPAL’s best chance by missing the target with a header six yards out.

Suso replaced Castillejo in the 57th minute and scored with Milan’s first real chance of the second half after Krzysztof Piatek was fouled.

Piatek and Paqueta both had chances to extend the lead but Suso’s goal proved enough to inflict a fifth successive away defeat on second-bottom SPAL.