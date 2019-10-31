Advertising
Rugby World Cup 2019 team of the tournament
The tournament draws to a close this weekend.
England and South Africa will meet this weekend in the Rugby World Cup final and ahead of the showpiece in Yokohama, the PA News agency takes a look at the players who have excelled in the tournament so far.
15 – Beauden Barrett (Nzl)
Barrett’s speedy and efficient performances saw the All Blacks ease into the semi-finals, where despite his best efforts they came up short.
14 – Kotaro Matsushima (Jpn)
Star of the Cherry Blossoms’ World Cup odyssey, Matushima started with a hat-trick against Russia and continued to flower in his side’s march to the last eight.
13 – Manu Tuilagi (Eng)
Tuilagi was one of England’s stand-out performers throughout, never more so than when he barged over for the crucial early try in the semi-final.
12 – Damien De Allende (Rsa)
De Allende’s muscular qualities were one of the chief reasons why South Africa shrugged off their embarrassing campaign in England four years ago.
11 – Semi Radradra (Fij)
Fiji’s tournament might have started in low-key fashion but Radradra’s lung-bursting exploits drew gasps of admiration from the Japanese fans.
10 – George Ford (Eng)
Ford’s role might not have been clearly defined by England coach Eddie Jones but he rose to the occasion when required to steer his team all the way to the final.
9 – Faf De Klerk (Rsa)
He stands only five foot seven but the South African scrum-half has walked tall throughout the tournament and defied plenty of other much more weighty opponents.
1 – Keita Inagaki (Jpn)
The Japanese prop lifted his side to new heights and was integral in orchestrating their route to the quarter-finals.
2 – Jamie George (Eng)
George grappled England through the tournament with a series of typically uncompromising performances.
3 – Kyle Sinckler (Eng)
Relishing his arrival on the big stage, Sinckler has continued to emerge as one of the potential stars of the future for Eddie Jones’ England team.
4 – Maro Itoje (Eng)
Itoje was a cut above the rest in England’s exhilarating semi-final win over the All-Blacks and is bound to be recalled as one of the players of the tournament.
5 – James Moore (Jpn)
The Australian-born Moore was an aggressive presence in the heart of the Japanese defence, leading from the front into uncharted territory.
6 – Aaron Wainwright (Wal)
The Wales flanker battled throughout but could not quite help lead his nation into their first World Cup final.
7 – Tom Curry (Eng)
The red-hot flanker has continued to grow into his role as the tournament progresses and challenged for a series of man-of-the-match awards.
8 – Duane Vermeulen (Rsa)
Vermeulen allied an aggressive approach with a calming manner among his team-mates to play an integral role in the Springboks’ march through the tournament.
