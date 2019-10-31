Glenn Maxwell to take break from cricket over mental health issues

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a break from the sport due to mental health concerns, Cricket Australia said.

The governing body said in a statement that the 31-year-old would not continue playing in the current T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said: “Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game.

Glenn Maxwell has played all three forms of the game for Australia (David Davies/PA)

“Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff.”

Maxwell has appeared for Australia in all three forms of the game and has also played for Lancashire County Cricket Club.

He will be replaced in the Australian squad by Darcy Short.