Advertising
Some of the best images from England’s 2003 World Cup triumph
A Jonny Wilkinson drop goal secured a 20-17 extra-time victory over Australia in 2003.
England take on South Africa in the World Cup final on Saturday morning.
The Red Roses last won the showpiece in 2003 when a Jonny Wilkinson drop goal secured a 20-17 victory over Australia in extra-time.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from that battle.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.