Some of the best images from England’s 2003 World Cup triumph

UK & international sports | Published:

A Jonny Wilkinson drop goal secured a 20-17 extra-time victory over Australia in 2003.

England celebrate their 2003 triumph

England take on South Africa in the World Cup final on Saturday morning.

The Red Roses last won the showpiece in 2003 when a Jonny Wilkinson drop goal secured a 20-17 victory over Australia in extra-time.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from that battle.

Lawrence Dallaglio looks for a way through the Australia defence
Lawrence Dallaglio looks for a way through the Australia defence (David Davies/PA)
Jason Robinson's try just before half-time gives England a 14-5 lead
Jason Robinson’s try just before half-time gives England a 14-5 lead (David Davies/PA)
Wilkinson struggles to break through
Wilkinson struggles to break through (David Davies/PA)
Matt Dawson tries the offload
Matt Dawson tries the offload (David Davies/PA)
Australia fight back to take the game into extra time
Australia fight back to take the game into extra time (David Davies/PA)

With the score at 17-17, Wilkinson wins the game with his famous drop goal
With the score at 17-17, Wilkinson attempts a drop goal (David Davies/PA)
He connects cleanly...
He connects cleanly… (David Davies/PA)
And watches as it sails through the posts
And watches as it sails through the posts (David Davies/PA)
Ben Kay celebrates at the final whistle
Ben Kay celebrates at the final whistle (David Davies/PA)

England captain Martin Johnson lifts the Webb Ellis Cup
England captain Martin Johnson lifts the Webb Ellis Cup (David Davies/PA)
England revel in their triumph
England revel in their triumph (David Davies/PA)
Wilkinson cannot believe it as he collects his medal
Wilkinson cannot believe it as he collects his medal (David Davies/PA)
Head coach Clive Woodward masterminded England's triumph
Head coach Clive Woodward masterminded England’s victory (David Davies/PA)
Wilkinson salutes the crowd
Wilkinson salutes the crowd after becoming a national hero (David Davies/PA)
England's bus is mobbed by fans at Heathrow Airport
England’s bus is mobbed by fans at Heathrow Airport (Tim Ockenden/PA)
UK & international sports

