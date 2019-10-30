Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is closing in on a move to Manchester United, according to the Daily Express. The Croatia striker, 33, has reportedly been targeted by Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could boost the Red Devils’ attack in January.

Staying up north and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has rebuffed the suggestion he was preparing to leave for Bayern Munich. The Manchester Evening News says the Brazilian, 22, called the report was a “lie”.

The Daily Mirror reports Juventus sent scouts to watch Tottenham play Liverpool and were very interested in Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool forward, who scored the winner, and Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen were closely watched by the staff of the Italian giants, the paper said while citing Tuttosport.

French midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko has been linked with a move to Newcastle from Ligue 1’s Strasbourg. The Sun reports 21-year-old could be heading to Tyneside for £13m.

Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba’s cousin Ronald Sobowale is being monitored by clubs including Leicester and Watford, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old currently plays for eighth-tier Bostick League South East’s Whyteleafe and has had a trial with Middlesborough.

Social media round-up

Inter eye summer move for Vertonghen after Spurs rule out January switch https://t.co/FVbNVAfyvx By @FabrizioRomano #thfc #inter — Marcus Christenson (@m_christenson) October 28, 2019

Ryan Giggs tells Solskjaer he needs to make six signings https://t.co/v4i16uRgEB pic.twitter.com/tETfjLModT — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 29, 2019

Players to watch

Erling Braut Haaland: Manchester United are frontrunners for the in-demand Norway striker, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Stan Flaherty: The Arsenal attacking midfielder, 17, has spent time on trial with Newcastle this month, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.