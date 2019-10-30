England prop Kyle Sinckler keeping calm in build-up to World Cup final

Kyle Sinckler will be ready to explode into Saturday’s World Cup final after learning how to adjust his psychological approach to big games.

England face South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama and Sinckler will continue at tighthead prop if he overcomes the calf problem sustained in the extraordinary 19-7 semi-final victory over New Zealand.

The 26-year-old, who was undergoing a fitness test in training on Wednesday, has been a force throughout Japan 2019 and will enter the Springboks showdown as one of Eddie Jones’ key personnel.

Kyle Sinckler is ready for England’s World Cup semi-final (Maximuscle)

The biggest moment of his career awaits in Yokohama and having learned how to harness his enthusiasm, he is ready to empty the tanks at the right moment.

“I give it everything when I’m on the field and lay it all on the line every time,” Maximuscle ambassador Sinckler said.

“Managing this comes from experience and the main thing for me is not to play Saturday’s game over a thousand times in my head during the week.

Courage over fear. Great team performance. One more game to go! ?#RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/suqiJDRqaF — Kyle Sinckler (@KyleSinckler) October 26, 2019

“I’ve learned to build myself towards the game, whereas when I was younger I’d be ready for the game on a Sunday night and I’d burn out because there was another week of preparation to go.

“Now I can control this side of my game much more knowing that if I’ve prepared well, especially nutritionally, then I’ve nothing to be nervous about.

“I pride myself on my preparation and the game is the fun bit.”

