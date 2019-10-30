Chris Silverwood calls in former team-mate Darren Gough for bowling coach stint

Former England seamer Darren Gough has been named fast bowling consultant for the two warm-ups ahead of the Test series against New Zealand.

The appointment sees Gough, who took 229 wickets in 58 Tests across an international career that spanned more than a decade, link up with former Yorkshire and England team-mate Chris Silverwood, the recently-appointed head coach of the national side.

Silverwood was earlier this month promoted from his position of overseeing the seamers, with Gough now set to work with them in a temporary capacity, joining the Test squad on November 5 in Auckland and staying with the group until November 18.

The small window encompasses the two practice matches, both in Whangarei, before the first of two Tests against the Black Caps gets under way in Mount Maunganui on November 20.

Silverwood said: “I’m delighted to have Darren on board. I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match Test series.

“He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly.”

Darren Gough (right) and Chris Silverwood are former Yorkshire and England team-mates (Nick Potts/PA)

Only James Anderson has taken more one-day international wickets for England than the 234 scalps of Gough, who is a qualified level three cricket coach and has become a broadcaster with radio station talkSPORT since ending his playing career in 2008.

He said: “It is a tremendous honour to be asked by Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles to be involved in this elite environment. I very much look forward to working with all the bowlers and helping them improve.

“I will gain a lot from the experience and to work at this level will benefit me as a coach for the long-term. I can’t wait to get cracking.”