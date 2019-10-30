Advertising
Bury’s winding-up petition adjourned until December 4
The north-west club were expelled from the EFL in late August.
Bury have been given more time to settle their debts in a bid to avoid a winding-up order.
Lawyers for the club told a specialist insolvency and companies court in London on Wednesday that a further extension was needed to investigate whether the club has paid too much tax to HM Revenue and Customs.
Judge Nicholas Briggs adjourned the case until December 4.
The club’s membership of the English Football League was withdrawn on August 27 after owner Steve Dale failed to meet a deadline to provide guarantees that Bury were in a position to fulfil their Sky Bet League One fixtures.
They became the first club to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone were liquidated in 1992.
A bid to reinstate the club in League Two for the start of next season was rejected by the remaining 71 member clubs of the EFL.
