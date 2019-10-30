Bury’s winding-up petition adjourned until December 4

Bury have been given more time to settle their debts in a bid to avoid a winding-up order.

Lawyers for the club told a specialist insolvency and companies court in London on Wednesday that a further extension was needed to investigate whether the club has paid too much tax to HM Revenue and Customs.

Judge Nicholas Briggs adjourned the case until December 4.

⚪️? Everyone at #buryfc are overwhelmed with the support shown for us up and down the country, from the Premier League all the way down the pyramid, thank you to all the #footballfamily #thislovewilllastforever ? pic.twitter.com/CZefmvZ6KI — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 31, 2019

The club’s membership of the English Football League was withdrawn on August 27 after owner Steve Dale failed to meet a deadline to provide guarantees that Bury were in a position to fulfil their Sky Bet League One fixtures.

They became the first club to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone were liquidated in 1992.

A bid to reinstate the club in League Two for the start of next season was rejected by the remaining 71 member clubs of the EFL.