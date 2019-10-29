England’s path to the Rugby World Cup final – in pictures

England take on South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

Eddie Jones’ side will be aiming to secure their second World Cup crown, 16 years after their maiden triumph, while the Springboks hope for a repeat of the 2007 final when they defeated England 15-6 for their second Webb Ellis Trophy.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at England’s path to the Yokohama showpiece in pictures.

Manu Tuilagi (right) scored a first-half brace to put England 18-3 ahead at half-time in their opener against Tonga (David Davies/PA)

Luke Cowan-Dickie rounded off the scoring as England began their tournament with a 35-3 success at the Sapporo Dome (David Davies/PA)

Ruaridh McConnochie scored his first England try in the first half against the United States (Adam Davy/PA)

Joe Cokanasiga scored a second-half double as England ran in seven tries en route to a 45-7 win over the Americans (Adam Davy/PA)

Jonny May scored the opening try in the crucial Pool C match against Argentina (Ashley Western/PA)

Jack Nowell scored on his return from injury as England secured their place in the World Cup quarter-finals with a 39-10 triumph (Ashley Western/PA)

England topped Pool C after their match against France was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis (PA Graphics)

Jonny May grabbed two tries which helped England earn a 17-9 lead at the break in their quarter-final clash with Australia (Ashley Western/PA)

Australia pulled to within one point thanks to Marika Koroibete’s try but Kyle Sinckler restored England’s advantage in the 46th minute (Ashley Western/PA)

Owen Farrell kicked 20 points as Anthony Watson (pictured) sealed the 40-16 victory in Oita (David Davies/PA)

Samu Kerevi looks on as Australia were knocked out of the competition (David Davies/PA)

Kyle Sinckler (left) hugs Joe Marler at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match (David Davies/PA)

England head coach Eddie Jones enjoyed himself in the warm-up for the World Cup semi-final (Ashley Western/PA)

England formed a V-shape as New Zealand performed the Haka before the Rugby World Cup semi-final (David Davies/PA)

Manu Tuilagi scored for England after just two minutes against New Zealand (Ashley Western/PA)

Sam Underhill and Ben Youngs (pictured) had tries ruled out for England (David Davies/PA)

Ford added two penalties before Ardie Savea capitalised on a rare England mistake at the line-out to reduce the deficit to 13-7 (Ashley Western/PA)

George Ford kicked two more penalties as England secured their place in the Rugby World Cup final with a 19-7 success (David Davies/PA)

New Zealand players drop to their knees at the full-time whistle (Adam Davy/PA)