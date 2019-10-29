Advertising
England’s path to the Rugby World Cup final – in pictures
Saturday will be a repeat of the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in Paris.
England take on South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
Eddie Jones’ side will be aiming to secure their second World Cup crown, 16 years after their maiden triumph, while the Springboks hope for a repeat of the 2007 final when they defeated England 15-6 for their second Webb Ellis Trophy.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at England’s path to the Yokohama showpiece in pictures.
