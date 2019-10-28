Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

The best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

England are into the World Cup final

England will face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final after Eddie Jones’ side beat New Zealand in the semi-final.

Liverpool and Manchester City continued to trade blows in the Premier League title race while Lewis Hamilton closed in on the Formula One title.

Roger Federer won the Swiss Indoors title in Basel for the 10th time, while a top weekend of boxing in London brought big wins for Josh Taylor and Dereck Chisora.

Manu Tuilagi touches down to set up England's victory over New Zealand
Manu Tuilagi touches down to set up England’s victory over New Zealand (Ashley Western/PA)
Steve Hansen
Steve Hansen’s distinguished All Blacks reign ended in disappointment (David Davies/PA)
Wales
Wales were left dejected after losing their Rugby World Cup semi-final to South Africa (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton closed in on the F1 drivers' championship by winning the Mexican Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton closed in on the F1 drivers’ championship by winning the Mexican Grand Prix (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Mo Salah’s late penalty maintained Liverpool’s six-point lead in the Premier League as they beat Tottenham at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City v Aston Villa – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Raheem Sterling starred in Manchester City’s win over Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
VAR
VAR continued to cause controversy as Everton lost at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown - but Cincinnati were beaten by the LA Rams at Wembley
Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown – but Cincinnati were beaten by the LA Rams at Wembley (Simon Cooper/PA)
Switzerland Tennis
Roger Federer claimed the Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time (Alexandra Wey/AP)

O2 Arena Boxing
Josh Taylor beat Regis Prograis to unify the world super-lightweight titles in London (Paul Harding/PA)
Tim Krul saved two penalties - but Norwich lost to Manchester United anyway
Tim Krul saved two penalties – but Norwich lost to Manchester United anyway (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dereck Chisora
Dereck Chisora won his heavyweight clash with David Price in London (Paul Harding/PA)
Jeremie Frimpong celebrates after Celtic's 4-0 thrashing of Aberdeen
Jeremie Frimpong celebrates after Celtic’s 4-0 thrashing of Aberdeen (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Filip Helander and Jermain Defoe both scored in Rangers' win over Motherwell
Filip Helander and Jermain Defoe both scored in Rangers’ win over Motherwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK & international sports

