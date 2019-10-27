Heinz ruled out of World Cup final as Ben Spencer called into squad

Ben Spencer is set to make his Rugby World Cup debut in the tournament’s final after Willi Heinz was ruled out by a hamstring problem sustained against New Zealand.

Heinz came on in the 63rd minute of the stunning 19-7 semi-final victory over the All Blacks that has booked England a final berth against either South Africa or Wales on Saturday.

While the Gloucester half-back struggled on until the end, the Rugby Football Union has confirmed he will play no further part in the tournament and have summoned Spencer to Japan.

Engalnd’s Ben Spencer, who will be named on the bench for the Rugby World Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

Saracens scrum-half Spencer has won three caps as a replacement and will perform the same role as deputy to Ben Youngs at International Stadium Yokohama.

England have a number of injury concerns ahead of the final with Owen Farrell and Jonny May nursing dead legs, while prop Kyle Sinckler has a calf issue.

Anthony Watson was able to finish the semi-final demolition of New Zealand but he received regular treatment during the game for an unspecified knock.

Meanwhile, Heinz will stay with the squad at their training base in Tokyo.