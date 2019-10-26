Superb England dominate New Zealand to take half-time lead in semi-final

England made a sensational start to their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand with a try after just 97 seconds.

They used their heavyweight ball-carrying forwards to considerable effect from the start, and New Zealand could not cope.

A relentless passage of power-play rugby ended with centre Manu Tuilagi crashing over for a try that Owen Farrell converted, and England led 7-0.

England thought they had increased their lead in the 25th-minute when flanker Sam Underhill sprinted over New Zealand’s line unopposed.

Referee Nigel Owens checked with television match official Marius Jonker, though, and the score was ruled out for Tom Curry crossing in front of a New Zealand player during build-up play.

It was a let-off for the All Blacks as England continued to impress and superb work led to a penalty just before half-time, which George Ford put between the posts leaving the score 10-0 at half-time.