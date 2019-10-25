Potter keeping Seagulls grounded before Everton clash

Graham Potter will not allow Brighton to get ahead of themselves in the battle for Premier League stability.

The Seagulls host Everton on Saturday looking to produce a quick response to the disappointment of last weekend’s late defeat at Aston Villa, where they had played for almost an hour with 10 men.

It is the first of two home matches for Brighton, with strugglers Norwich set to visit on November 2 before a trip to Old Trafford ahead of the next international break.

Brighton boss Potter, though, is determined to concentrate on the matter at hand.

“For me, I just focus on the next game, that’s my job. I can’t focus on anything else but the next match – and the next match is Everton,” said Potter.

“We have to give that a hundred and whatever per cent, do our best because as soon as you take your eye off and start thinking about too far away in the future, it is a problem in the Premier League.”

Brighton will be without suspended midfielder Aaron Mooy following the Australian’s red card at Villa Park.

Everton, meanwhile, come to the Amex Stadium on the back of a much-needed Premier League win over West Ham, one which has taken a bit of heat off manager Marco Silva.

But Potter is not expecting anything else than a stern test against the Toffees – as well as the required response from his own players.

“Everton have had a bad time in terms of results, but probably there have been games which they could have got better from when you look at the performance,” the Brighton manager said.

“They were a little bit unfortunate to not not get wins earlier, but they then ended up the dominant performance against West Ham. Everton clearly deserved to win the game to win by more.

“When you have gone through that sticky period and you get a win, it is a good feeling, so they will be coming here in a good moment.”

Potter told a press conference: “Everton have got good players, they have invested and they want to be at the top end of the table.

“We know it is a tough game, but we want to bounce back ourselves.

“We have got a feeling of frustration, a feeling of anger if you like, to how the game was last week, so we need to channel that in the right way to respond.”

Midfielder Davy Propper feels improving the small details can make a big difference to Brighton’s results.

“As a group we have to stay clear in what we want. We see every game back and look at what we do well and not so well,” the Dutchman said on the club website.

“We are creating a lot of chances, and perhaps the last decision or last pass is not right, and we need to be quicker in scoring goals.”