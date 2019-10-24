Advertising
Williams suffers ankle injury in training – reports
Leigh Halfpenny likely to replace Williams at full-back if he is ruled out of semi-final.
Wales full-back Liam Williams is an injury doubt for Sunday’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa, according to reports.
Williams is reported to have sustained an ankle problem during training ahead of the showdown with the Springboks in Yokohama.
The PA news agency has contacted the Welsh Rugby Union for comment. Wales are set to announce their team for the World Cup semi-final on Friday at 03:30 BST.
Williams, with 62 international caps as well as representing the British and Irish Lions, has been one of the key men in Warren Gatland’s squad.
Should the 28-year-old be ruled out of Sunday’s game, then Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny is likely to replace him.
Apart from back-row forward Josh Navidi, who will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury, Wales had been hoping for a clean bill of health.
Centre Jonathan Davies missed the quarter-final victory over France because of a knee problem suffered in Wales’ Pool D victory over Fiji earlier this month, but has resumed training.
