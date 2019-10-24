Barrett called up in only change for All Blacks

New Zealand have made one change to their match day squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

The All Blacks saw off Ireland 46-14 last Saturday to book a place in the last four and coach Steve Hansen has largely kept the faith as the side look to win their third consecutive World Cup.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been named on the bench for the game at the International Stadium Yokohama, while Ardie Savea moved to seven and Scott Barrett is promoted to the starting side at six.

? TEAM NAMING | The All Blacks team has been named for the #RWC2019 semifinal clash against @EnglandRugby. READ ?? https://t.co/R0zPuZhl1r#NZLvENG pic.twitter.com/lA5FxhrkYU — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 24, 2019

Sam Cane, who started against Ireland, moves to the bench, and Matt Todd drops out of the squad for a match in which hooker Codie Taylor is set to win his 50th cap.

Hansen said: “There’s no doubt that this is a huge game and there’s a lot of excitement around it. We know what we have to do and we’ve had a great week’s preparation.

“The team is exactly where we want to be, mentally and physically, ahead of the weekend.

“We’re really looking forward to the great atmosphere that a Rugby World Cup semi-final brings and we know that there are many Kiwi fans who have travelled from home to support us.

Advertising

“There are also many Japanese fans who will be at Yokohama cheering us on. We hope that we can put in a performance that will make them proud.”

New Zealand finished top of Pool B with wins over South Africa, Canada and Namibia. Their final game against Italy fell to Typhoon Higibis.

Against Ireland, the Kiwis put seven tries on the board with Aaron Smith getting two and only conceded in the 69th minute when Robbie Henshaw went over.