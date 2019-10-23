Toronto Raptors up and running

Defending NBA champions the Toronto Raptors picked up where they left off but needed overtime to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 130-122.

The Raptors opened the new season brightly with Fred VanVleet scoring a career high of 34 points, with Pascal Siakam also recording the same haul.

Two free throws from Kyle Lowry with 29.2 seconds left saw the game extended into overtime, and he had five more points in the extra period to seal the win.

The night’s other game saw the Los Angeles Clippers see off the Los Angeles Lakers 112-102.

Anthony Davis got 25 points on his Lakers debut, but former Raptor Kawhi Leonard top-scored on the night with 30 for the Clippers.

Four Clippers came off the bench to score double figures, including 21 points and seven rebounds for Lou Williams and 17 for Montrezl Harrell.