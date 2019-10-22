Pochettino aims to end speculation with improved Spurs showing against Red Star

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is fully aware that his position will come further under the microscope unless he can stop his side’s rot.

Pochettino, heralded for the work he has done in his first five years at Spurs, is facing the first real test of his spell after a dismal start to the season.

They have won only three games from 12 in all competitions this season, leaving him open to questions over his future.

His position could get even weaker if Spurs cannot get past Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday, where defeat would leave them staring at an early exit.

The Argentinian insists he is not affected by rumours or speculation, but accepts it is part of the job.

“The rumours happen in any club when you don’t win,” he said. “That doesn’t mean they are true and you need to care or pay attention about what has

happened.

“But I understand it’s the business. I am 47 – look, why do you think that I don’t have white hair?

Advertising

? Take a look at today's training gallery as the players prepare for a return to @ChampionsLeague action.#UCL ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2019

“Because I don’t pay attention to any of this. I only pay attention to what we need to do to improve our performance.

“And if we don’t improve our performance, what is going to be the result?

“Always the same in football. Yes, you are thinking the same as me.”

Advertising

Spurs have been in rotten form for much of 2019 – despite their run to last season’s Champions League final – and striker Harry Kane admits that this is the toughest period of his time in the Spurs team.

“I’d say so. When you look at the results it’s not been easy,” he said. “Of course we all want to be winning games.

“It’s not going to be a straight path to success. There’s going to be bumps along the way. At the moment we’re at one and we’ve got to overcome that.”

Spurs’ hopes of reaching the knockout stages will be all but over if they lose to the Serbian champions.

They are currently on one point after two games and would fall five behind Red Star if they were to be beaten.

The visitors will not have any fans in attendance as they were banned from selling tickets after being found guilty of racism by UEFA.

"In this type of period our worst opponent is ourselves. We need to try and build our confidence." Mauricio previews tomorrow's @ChampionsLeague clash.#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/UdS0Kwgv86 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2019

Their coach Vladan Milojevic is disappointed by their absence.

“This is the 21st century, it is distasteful to talk about this issue,” he said.

“I absolutely condemn any racist behaviour.

“On the other hand I would love to see our supporters here, they really do help us, we feel better when they are around.

“I am a man of sport and I simply don’t really talk about this, but if you are asking me if I condemn this sort of behaviour, I absolutely do.”