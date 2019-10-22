England spied on in training ahead of World Cup semi-final – Jones

Eddie Jones claims that England’s training session on Tuesday was spied upon by an unidentified cameraman.

England and New Zealand collide in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final in Yokohama.

“There was definitely someone in the apartment block filming but it might have been a Japanese fan. We don’t care, mate,” Jones said.

“We knew it from the start, it doesn’t change anything, we love it.”

After initially joking that England had sent someone to spy on New Zealand, Jones said that spying on another team no longer has any value.

“I haven’t done it since 2001, used to do it. You just don’t need to do it any more, you can see everything,” Jones said.

“You can watch everyone’s training on YouTube. There’s no value in doing that sort of thing, absolutely zero.”