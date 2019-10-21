Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Premier League leaders Liverpool fought back for a draw at Manchester United as second-placed Manchester City closed the gap at the top.
England and Wales reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in Japan, while Andy Murray won the European Open in Antwerp.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Liverpool fought back for a draw at Manchester United as second-placed Manchester City closed the gap at the top, while Leicester claimed an emotional win.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some highlights from over the weekend.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.