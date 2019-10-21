The sporting weekend in pictures

England and Wales reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in Japan, while Andy Murray won the European Open in Antwerp.

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Liverpool fought back for a draw at Manchester United as second-placed Manchester City closed the gap at the top, while Leicester claimed an emotional win.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some highlights from over the weekend.

England stormed into the World Cup semi-finals as two tries from Jonny May underpinned a record-equalling 40-16 victory over Australia at Oita Stadium (David Davies/PA)

Wales staged a stunning 20-19 fightback victory to win a gripping World Cup quarter-final after France pressed the self-destruct button (David Davies/PA)

An emotional Andy Murray claimed his first ATP Tour title for more than two-and-a-half years at the European Open in Antwerp (Francisco Seco/AP)

Substitute Adam Lallana (right) saved Liverpool from a chastening loss at bitter rivals Manchester United in a pulsating 1-1 Premier League clash (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United were on course for a memorable win thanks to Marcus Rashford’s opener (Jon Super/AP)

Hosts Japan were knocked out of the World Cup after defeat to South Africa (Jae C Hong/AP)

Gabriel Jesus and David Silva (centre) were on target as Manchester City bounced back in the Premier League to win 2-0 at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Wayne Rooney’s (right) time in MLS ended on a low note as DC United were crushed 5-1 after extra time of their play-off against Toronto (Frank Gunn/AP)

Leicester came from behind to defeat Burnley 2-1 on a day when their late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was remembered at the King Power Stadium (Nigel French/PA)

Rory Best called time on his Ireland career after 124 caps following Saturday’s 46-14 World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)

Oakland Raiders’ Josh Jacobs was stopped during the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (Mike Roemer/AP)

Goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrated after Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Continental League Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Makazole Mapimpi (bottom right) bagged a brace as South Africa beat Japan 26-3 to book a World Cup semi-final with Wales (Mark Baker/AP)

Dele Alli’s (centre) late goal rescued a point for Tottenham in a 1-1 Premier League draw with winless Watford (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) was on target as Juventus extended their unbeaten start and stayed top of Serie A after a 2-1 home win against Bologna (Luca Bruno/AP)

Marcos Alonso’s first goal of the season fired Chelsea to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA)

Former Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts ended a seven-year winless run on the European Tour with a dramatic one-shot victory at the Amundi Open de France (Thibault Camus/AP)