Men arrested after FA Cup racism allegations

Two men have been arrested over racist abuse during an FA Cup match between Haringey Borough FC and Yeovil Town on Saturday.

The men – aged 23 and 26 – were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault, the Metropolitan Police said.

The fourth-qualifying-round match at Haringey’s Coles Park ground saw the players walk off in the 64th minute, shortly after Yeovil had gone 1-0 up via a penalty.

Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information. Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon. It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are. One club, one community. — Haringey Borough FC (@HaringeyBoroFC) October 19, 2019

Haringey said the match had been abandoned due to racist abuse and their defender Coby Rowe wrote on his social media account that he had been a victim.